The undivided attention of direct mail | WARC | The Feed

The undivided attention of direct mail
Nearly two-thirds of recipients say mail attracts their undivided attention, according to a new report from WARC and Marketreach.
Why mail matters
“In a world where the battle for attention is becoming ever harder to win, we’ve found that not only is mail highly effective at generating attention, it’s also one of the most cost-efficient channels at delivering against this objective. This is a good time for marketers to reconsider the role of mail in the media mix,” says Paul Stringer, managing editor, Research & Advisory, WARC.
The study
‘The attention advantage: Exploring the impact of mail in an attention-scarce world’ reveals how much attention people are giving their mail across different mail types, the value of this attention, and the role of mail in comparison to other media and within the media mix. The study is based on research by Marketreach and Blue Yonder involving 1,475 pieces of mail.
You can find a complimentary copy of the report here.
What you need to know
- Nearly two-thirds of recipients say mail attracts their undivided attention
- The average time spent with direct mail is 108 seconds
- Over 80% of mail delivered in an envelope is opened
- Mail persuaded 16% of recipients to consider the brand, leading 5% to a transaction
