The measurement question keeping marketers up at night | WARC | The Feed

The measurement question keeping marketers up at night
Campaign measurement across a fragmented media landscape is a key concern among marketers, according to a new report.
Why it matters
Based on a survey of more than 700 marketers across 20 countries, Mediaocean’s 2023 Mid-Year Advertising Outlook report generally paints a picture of a resilient global advertising market. Measurement across an increasingly complicated landscape, however, is harder than ever and only getting harder, with connected TV’s high potential hampered by reach and frequency concerns.
Top concerns
- Decline in ability to measure campaign effectiveness on tech platforms and open web (cited by 42%)
- A lack of preparedness for cookieless future and other data deprecation relating to consumer privacy and walled garden behaviour (39%)
- Consumer ad avoidance / ad blindness (36%)
- Poor ability to manage reach and frequency across CTV and digital channels (36%)
While not the top concern, CTV’s position amid marketer concerns reflects the swift growth of the channel.
Reach and frequency are tough on most channels, but there are notable difficulties both for buyers and media owners. Compared to last year’s report, concern has grown by around 40%, the report states. Of course, Mediaocean has significant interests here, so it suits the organisation for measurement to be of concern to marketers.
But in a moment in which retail media, with its promise of closed loop measurement, is on the rise, it’s possible to make out a deeper trend that justifying and evidencing activity is increasingly important to the discipline.
Sourced from Mediaocean, WARC
