Brands that want to promote DEI goals have to be authentic and respect regional diversity in order to navigate conservative Asia-Pacific markets.

Why it matters

Brands with a higher level of purpose outperform the market but within APAC’s diverse ethnicities and communities, marketers ought to incorporate cultural nuances, respect and authenticity in their DEI strategy while offering equal opportunities.

Takeaways