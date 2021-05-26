The Indian marketer’s secret weapon: Licensing | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
The Indian marketer’s secret weapon: Licensing
26 May 2021
Licensing presents Indian brands with many opportunities, but Dream Theatre’s Jiggy George say it is often ignored by leadership teams and their strategy.

Why it matters

The global licensing industry is estimated at nearly US$300bn with an annual growth rate of 12%; most Indian marketers, however, have not explored this option because companies in India prefer to produce and market themselves versus partner via licensing.

Takeaways

