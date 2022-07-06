Home The Feed
The evolution of China’s childrenswear market 
06 July 2022
The evolution of China’s childrenswear market 
Marketing to parents Clothing & fashion retail Greater China

Younger Chinese parents are more fashion conscious than the older generation and are willing to spend more on children’s clothing – a market projected by Euromonitor to be worth RMB 473.8bn by 2025.

Why it matters

Vogue Business cites a shift from the “pragmatism” of 1980s-born parents to the “image value” sought by 1990s-born ones. 

The childrenswear market is always changing but in this huge market where single children have long been the norm there’s now a greater appetite for “cool” fashion and brands need to be ready to respond accordingly. 

Takeaways 

  • 70% of parents aged under 30 “prefer “brands that are trendy and fresh” (Nielsen).

  • Spending on maternal and infant products accounts for 30% of monthly income for those born after 1995, compared with 25% for those born after 1985 (iResearch).

  • Collaborations and co-branding are seen as an effective way to attract the spending of younger parents.

Where next? 

Younger parents may be more fashion conscious but they’re also more environmentally aware and this understanding may help drive a resale market for children’s clothes. 

Sourced from Vogue Business