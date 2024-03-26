The changing world of DTC | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
The changing world of DTC
Direct to consumer (D2C) Strategy
Many digitally native brands are rethinking their expansion into physical retail while some traditional brands, like Nike, are reconsidering their pivot to DTC.
What’s happening
- Rents are going up after being reduced during the pandemic, and consumer spending on discretionary items is falling as the cost of living increases. For DTC brands, there’s a new focus on profitability rather than top-line growth.
- Funding has dried up: in 2021, $5bn of capital went to fund DTC businesses but two years later that had fallen to just $130m, according to data from Crunchbase.
- Shoe brand Allbirds is planning to close a third of its stores, Modern Retail reports, while Athleisure brand Outdoor Voices has closed all its retail outlets; mattress company Purple has said it will slow new store openings and focus on its existing sites.
The Nike case
- Sports brand Nike is an example of a brand that has invested significantly in a DTC operation that aims to provide a seamless experience across its own websites and stores while reducing dependence on third-party retailers.
- That thinking is shifting as the brand reinvests with its wholesale partners (who continue to represent three-quarters of the market in unit terms). “The consumer is still clearly shopping in multi-brand retail,” Nike CFO Matthew Friend told a recent earnings call.
- CEO John Donahoe added that “we must lean in with our wholesale partners to elevate our brand and grow the total marketplace”.
- “We recognize that our wholesale partners help us scale our innovation and newness in physical stores and connect our brands in the path of the consumer,” he said.
- In Q3, Nike direct sales in North America were up 23% but wholesale was up 32%.
Key quote
“I think they [DTC brands] might be surprised to learn how their online sales are affected in these markets where their stores are closing. Retail is like a muscle that needs to be exercised. And so, if you stop exercising any muscle, it atrophies” – Rebekah Kondrat, founder of Rekon Retail.
Sourced from Modern Retail, Seeking Alpha
