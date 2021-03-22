You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
The beauty of innovation: How Asian beauty brands can grow in post-pandemic Europe
Asian beauty brands’ growth in Europe was disrupted by the pandemic but Cheil UK’s Michael Chadwick says they are well-placed to take advantage of post-pandemic opportunities with innovation – both in terms of product as well as the digital shopping experience.
Why it matters
Five key priorities for delivering effective advertising
WARC today releases ‘Anatomy of Effectiveness: 2022 Edition’, a white paper giving brand marketers, advertising agencies and media owners a fresh perspective on the five key building blocks of effectiveness.
Why it matters
Much has changed since WARC published the first Anatomy of Effectiveness in 2019, David Tiltman, SVP Content, WARC, observes: “We’ve had a pandemic that saw budgets switch out of brand investment into performance marketing; we’ve seen the rise of ‘retail media’ platforms that are reshaping the media landscape; and with the impending death of the cookie we see a growing lack of confidence in advertising and media measurement.
“This updated edition of our white paper draws on new thinking and the latest evidence to present the key building blocks required to deliver commercial impact today.”
Five priorities
- Invest for growth
Understanding how factors such as brand size, campaign investment and category dynamics will determine effectiveness are key first steps when it comes to setting budgets and agreeing on objectives. Getting the right framework for investment is crucial if a campaign is to meet its potential.
- Balance your spend
Set the right framework for investment to ensure sustainable success. Whether it is long-term effects vs short-term sales impact, brand-building vs performance marketing, broad reach vs active in-market buyers or upper funnel vs lower-funnel, plan for effectiveness across different timeframes, messaging, audience types and buyer journeys to deliver maximum growth.
- Plan for reach
Campaign reach is becoming harder to achieve as media consumption fragments. This is forcing marketers to reconsider long-held assumptions about reach and frequency management. Factors to be considered include brand objectives, media selection and consumer purchase habits.
- Be creative
Creativity makes a difference and is the most powerful weapon under the marketer’s control. There is widespread evidence that creativity delivers increased effectiveness when it is distinctive, engaging, emotional and has some longevity. Recent research cited in LIONS’ State of Creativity 2022 study claims only 8% of agencies feel confident in convincing clients to invest in high-quality creativity and 12% of clients feel confident in convincing the CFO to invest in high quality creative.
- Plan for recognition
Advertising must be associated with the brand behind it, if it is to work. Planning for recognition involves creating shortcuts in consumers’ minds that make brands more memorable, impactful and easy to recall. Failure to brand communications properly is a common pitfall. Investing in and nurturing distinctive assets will enable quick recognition.
The white paper, launched in conjunction with WARC's Anatomy of Effectiveness hub, features new case studies, expert opinions and over 20 'Evidence' decks. WARC clients can read the full report here. A sample edition is available for all.
Get ready for the next stage of India's short video app evolution
Short-video apps currently take only a 1% share of India’s digital advertising expenditure, but a new report suggests that figure could rise to as much as 20% by 2030.
Context
When TikTok was forced to exit the country in mid-2020, homegrown short-video apps were quick to step into the breach and siphon off its 200 million users. Two years on and the focus is starting to switch from accruing users to monetising them.
Takeaways
- A study from RedSeer Consulting, reported in the Economic Times, posits a $19bn opportunity across three revenue streams – advertising, video-commerce and gifting – with advertising accounting for roughly a third of the total.
- Local short-form video apps currently have a total monthly active user base of around 300 million which Redseer predicts will double to 600 million by 2025 and treble to 900 million by 2030.
- Indian users consume almost 38 minutes of short-form content every day; 59% are from rural and semi-urban towns.
Key quote
“Indian short form apps are witnessing strong growth as compared to other established platforms, this can be attributed to their low decision fatigue, language localization, recommendations, genre variety and local creator influence” – Mohit Rana, partner at RedSeer Consulting.
Sourced from Economic Times
Thais feel financial effects of pandemic
Seven in ten retail banking consumers in Thailand have experienced a decline in income because of the pandemic, one of the highest proportions in the Asia Pacific region.
In Indonesia (63%) and Malaysia (50%) the effects have also been severe, less so in India and Singapore (both 40%) while Australia and New Zealand (23-30%) fared relatively well by comparison, according to RFI Global's 2022 Post-Pandemic Consumer Banking Expectations Report, prepared for software analytics firm FICO.
Why it matters
The impact of the pandemic on people’s finances is forcing them to reappraise their financial set up, including who they bank with. The study, reported in The Nation, indicates that the proportion of people across the region planning to switch banks will double to 20% in 2022 compared to 2021.
That’s both an opportunity and a challenge for marketers, who will have to find a balance between physical access via branches and ATMs (which 44% of Thais say is important in choosing a banking provider) and digital services which many now favour for their ease of use.
Takeaways
- Almost half (47%) of retail banking customers in Thailand have deferred loan repayments (compared to an average of 27% across the wider region).
- Disruption to income has left a third (37%) of affluent Thais intending to reduce spending, just as half of Thailand's retail banking customers plan to do.
- One in five affluent Thai banking customers will consider switching banks in search of the most competitive banking deals.
- Top reasons cited for changing banks include: change in personal circumstances (28%), wish to consolidate all accounts with another institution (22%), desire for access to better investment and wealth management products and services (20%) and incentive from another institution (20%).
Key quote
“Banks must be able to proactively identify customers' needs, and pivot their approach to alleviate financial anxieties while ensuring their products suit customers' affordability and funding requirements” – Aashish Sharma, Senior Director of Decision Management Solutions for FICO in the Asia Pacific.
Sourced from The Nation
Check out the new WARC hub, Economic slowdown and inflation: How to respond, which features the latest evidence, best practice advice and expert guidance as marketers plan for both an economic slowdown and rising prices.
Facing 'subscription fatigue', customers are abandoning their streaming accounts
As consumers focus on tightening their wallets, subscription services are the first nonessentials to go. To appeal to these consumers, Netflix and other platforms are offering ad-driven subscription options at a reduced price.
Why it matters
As a likely recession approaches, consumers will be looking for ways to reduce spending on nonessentials and to eliminate services that go unused or unjustified. Marketers must adapt to these changing priorities and offer affordable solutions or risk losing customers.
Takeaways
- Nearly two-thirds of US customers report that they have cancelled or plan to cancel a subscription service in the next year, according to a recent report by consulting firm Simon -Kucher and Partners titled the Global Streaming Study.
- Consumers report that two primary strains cause “subscription fatigue”: monthly streaming bills and an excess of active subscriptions.
- A third (31%) of consumers surveyed said they found it difficult to manage and maintain all of their monthly subscriptions.
- Thirty-five percent of consumers surveyed reported cancelling a subscription to save money, while an equal percentage reported cancelling because the price was too high.
- As a result of lost subscriptions, streaming giant Netflix is rolling out lower-priced subscription options which will include ads.
- More than three quarters of adults surveyed said they would not cancel their subscriptions if Netflix were to roll out an ad-supported model.
- Twenty-one percent of those surveyed said they would expect to pay a lower price for ad-supported content.
- “It will be imperative for streaming companies to offer compelling and high-value solutions to capture a share of that digital video budget or else advertising revenues may not make up for lost subscription revenues,” said Nick Zarb, partner at Simon-Kucher & Partners.
The big idea
“Consumers are getting more conscious of how much they are spending on streaming but would rather make a trade-off for a lower priced substitute than forego the service altogether” – Ellen Kan, partner and pricing and consumer subscriptions specialist/Simon-Kucher & Partners
Sourced from Business Wire
Cost of living crisis requires a fresh approach to audience segmentation
As inflation continues to climb and consumers face mounting pressure on their household spend, research by Mindshare UK advises brands to reappraise the way in which they segment audiences.
Three tiers of tolerance
Marketing professionals are already preparing for Web3
Marketing professionals are already preparing for Web3
Why it matters
The idea of the shift to a ‘decentralised’ internet might feel distant, but some marketers are already preparing for this transition, either through active experimentation or by educating themselves on the unique opportunities and affordances of Web3 technologies.
Takeaways
- Only 4% of respondents say they are currently using NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to drive improvements in marketing.
- The same proportion (4%) are currently using blockchain technology to drive improvements in marketing.
- No respondents are currently using cryptocurrencies as a payment method
- More than a third (40%) expect digital wallets to be a significant technology in five years’ time.
- Around a quarter (28%) expect blockchain technology / NFTs to be a significant technology in five years’ time.
- Nearly half (44%) expect the metaverse to significantly impact digital marketing in the next five years.
Key quote
“Right now, our priority is to educate ourselves on the metaverse so we can prepare valid strategies for each of our clients. As an agency, we have different types of clients with different needs from different industries” – Strategic Planner, Creative Agency, EMEA.
Read more
State of the Industry 2022: Modern Marketing in EMEA is based on a survey of over 700 marketing professionals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here, while a free sample is available here.
Facebook's challenges in India
Facebook users in India, Bangladesh and Vietnam represented the top three sources of growth in daily active users in March versus a year before, according to Meta, but at around the same time an internal research document painted a different picture of the particular challenges the platform was facing in the biggest of those markets.
A report seen by Reuters indicated that sister apps WhatsApp and Instagram are growing faster in India and highlighted several issues for Facebook.
Language and design
Facebook’s app design is perceived as complex with a lack of tutorials to help navigate it. And in a country with many languages, there may not be enough relevant content in some regions. Lower literacy levels also mean that more people want more video content.
Safety and privacy
Facebook has a gender imbalance in India, where three quarters of users are men and many families deny women access to the platform. Many women who do use Facebook had reported concerns over “content/photo misuse” and unwanted online contact; more than a third now use the locked profile feature in order to restrict viewing of pictures and posts by non-friends.
Why it matters
When internet usage was taking off in India, many new users didn’t get much beyond Facebook, with many thinking it was the internet. That’s all changed and as data plans have become cheaper, users have roamed more widely online. It’s become far more difficult for social platforms of all types to attract and retain users.
Facebook has been criticised in many markets for how it deals with online safety and privacy but the research makes a telling point in this context: “Meta cannot succeed in India while leaving women behind”.
Meta says
“It’s misleading to characterize seven-month-old research as an accurate or comprehensive representation of the state of our business in India.”
Sourced from Reuters
China’s discount sector rises
A combination of COVID lockdowns and a slowing economy is contributing to the growth of discount stores in China that specialise in selling food near its expiry date.
Context
More new businesses operating in this area have opened in the past 12 months than in the past ten years, according to figures cited by the Financial Times. Meanwhile, one leading company, HotMaxx, has increased staff numbers 20x since COVID hit in January 2020 and reportedly has plans for multiple new stores (a 7x increase to 4,500 within the next three years).
Why it matters
In late 2021, a survey by iiMedia found that two thirds of people buying discounted food and drink close to expiry dates fell into the middle-income category – an indication of how focused even relatively well-off consumers are on saving money where they can. One industry estimate suggests the market will be worth RMB 36bn this year.
Final thought
One discount store executive claims brands are looking to work with them while adding that consumers themselves aren’t choosy. “If we don’t have Coke, we will give you Pepsi,” he said.
Sourced from Financial Times
FAST services are growing fast
Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) penetration among US households has more than doubled year-over-year, according to a new report from Comcast.
Why it matters
For viewers, FAST services offer a TV-like viewing experience without the costs or logins required for linear TV or paid streaming. For advertisers, they are becoming a valuable way to reach audiences – especially cord cutters.
While FAST services do not replace linear TV or other streaming advertising, they can act as a valuable complement. “The strongest media plans combine FAST and streaming with traditional TV in order to maximize reach and efficiency,” says James Rooke, President, Comcast Advertising.
Takeaways
- Six out of ten households who have connected TVs are using FAST services exclusively or in addition to other services.
- Seventy percent of users of FAST provider XUMO (owned by Comcast) are cord cutters and rely on XUMO as a complement to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services.
- The average XUMO user spends about 104 minutes within the platform once they have entered.
FAST facts
FAST is technically an OTT option, similar to AVOD, but what makes it unique is the ability to stream both linear channels and on-demand content: linear streaming channels are created using specific technology that stitches video on demand together to create the linear playout. Many consumers may be landing on FAST channels without even realizing it, as many are programmed directly into the channel guide by TV manufacturers.
Sourced from Comcast
Amazon steps into healthcare
With the acquisition of One Medical, an employer-focussed healthcare provider with physical network of clinics across the United States, Amazon’s customer-obsession is coming to healthcare.
Why it matters
American healthcare is a colossal business worth around $4 trillion. It is also ripe for innovation with its fiendish complexity – Amazon’s scale and data prowess mean this is a significant opportunity for the retailer to come in and reinvent an incredibly complicated system.
It’s worth saying that it’s not Amazon’s first rodeo, having struggled to get a partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan off the ground amid broader issues. This time around it has gone after expertise – it will keep One Medical’s existing CEO in place – and footprint.
Times are changing: more and more people around the world feel comfortable buying medicine online. While disruption has been incredibly difficult, Amazon has a big opportunity to differentiate its offer – a critical aspect of the US health arena.
The deal
First reported by the Wall Street Journal, Amazon’s $3.9 billion purchase of the healthcare firm is a good indication of where the retail giant plans to take healthcare.
A provider of health benefits, mostly through employers, One Medical provides both in-person and virtual care (laying the foundations for a major expansion of Amazon’s existing, but difficult to expand Care telehealth service).
One Medical is pitched heavily towards employers looking to offer flexibility through virtual appointments with the option to escalate to the network of physical clinics.
Key quote:
“We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention.” - Neil Lindsay, SVP of Amazon Health Services, in a press statement.
“We love inventing to make what should be easy easier and we want to be one of the companies that helps dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years.”
Sourced from Amazon, Wall Street Journal, WARC
Teens change up their news mix
Instagram, TikTok and YouTube are now the top three news sources for UK teens, according to a report from communications regulator Ofcom.
Social mix changes
Social’s use as a news source has remained broadly steady among this age group (55% to 57% ever use it) over the past five years but the platform mix has changed significantly: TikTok has come from nowhere three years ago to claim a 28% share, while Facebook, now at 22%, has lost ten points in three years. YouTube (28%) has lost five points in one year while Instagram remains broadly steady (29%).
TV loses out
- Talking with family and TV news remain the most common ways to find out about news among 12-15 year-olds, but TV’s role has declined sharply in 2022 – just 59% ever use it compared to between 64% and 68% over the previous four years.
- ITV channels (25%) are holding onto their news reach among teens better than BBC One and Two (now at 24%, down from 35% in 2021).
Why it matters
Fake news and misinformation easily finds a home – and takers – on social media. As well as considering what content they want to appear alongside, brands might also consider whether they can play a role in tackling these issues and educating current and future buyers.
Key quote
“Teenagers today are increasingly unlikely to pick up a newspaper or tune into TV News, instead preferring to keep up-to-date by scrolling through their social feeds. And while youngsters find news on social media to be less reliable, they rate these services more highly for serving up a range of opinions on the day’s topical stories” – Yih-Choung Teh, Group Director for Strategy and Research at Ofcom.
Sourced from Ofcom
Audio and gaming are undervalued by marketers
Audio and gaming are undervalued by marketers
Why it matters
Even as marketers become more aware of opportunities in audio and gaming, these channels appear to receive a fraction of the overall marketing budget, representing a possible ‘investment gap’ and opportunity for marketers in the future.
Takeaways
- Nearly two-thirds (63%) expect their digital marketing and advertising budgets to grow over the next twelve months
- Over a third (38%) see gaming as a consumer behaviour that will have a significant impact on the marketing industry
- One quarter (25%) expect audio (streaming, podcasts etc.) to have a significant impact on the marketing industry
- Nearly half (44%) expect the metaverse to significantly impact digital marketing in the next five years
Read more
*State of the Industry 2022: Modern Marketing in EMEA is based on a survey of over 700 marketing professionals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here, while a free sample is available here.
Audible Australia and Twitch: How the book club experience was transformed
Audible took audio storytelling to another level when the audiobook service entered into a brand partnership with Twitch to create a branded community for listeners.
Why it matters
To transform the old school book club into a social digital communal listening experience, Audible partnered Twitch and tapped the livestreaming platform for its fanbase’s strong sense of community and engagement.
Takeaways
Inside Walmart and Roku’s shoppable TV collaboration
Walmart, the US retailer, and Roku, the streaming service, are collaborating on shoppable TV ads at a huge scale – the lessons that result could change the way the industry thinks about TV advertising.
Why it matters
Digital advertising (and Meta apps) are effective for building long-term brand ROI
Facebook and Instagram outperformed TV in terms of Total ROI in four out of five studies, according to new research commissioned by Meta.
Why it matters
The great strength of digital advertising was supposed to be its targeting capabilities, which are seen to help drive short-term impact. But brands should look beyond that: this research, conducted by Nielsen, Nepa and GfK, suggests that marketers who understand how to build long-term brand equity on digital channels can capitalise on the digital-first landscape to gain a competitive advantage. That will involve targeting broad audiences, using multiple formats, ensuring the right frequency and running campaigns for longer.
Takeaways
- Across all studies in the analysis, long-term ROI made up almost 60% of Total ROI.
- Meta’s apps drove 52% higher Total ROI than the average channel.
- Almost 80% of the total ad spend in Tech & Durables generated long-term returns.
- The short-term ROI in CPG outweighed the long-term ROI, at 42%.
- Even in CPG, however, long-term effects were found to add a significant amount of additional ROI, which would not have been measured by looking only at short-term impact.
- Heineken, one of the brands participating in the study, saw its Ad Spend ROI on Facebook and Instagram increase by 71% when long-term effects were taken into account.
Key quote
“The observed long-term effect of our investment in digital platforms changed our perception of the role digital can play in our communication mix, [by demonstrating that digital makes an] important contribution to the mental availability of our brands in the long-term” – Alberto Tucci, Head of Media and Digital for Italy and Spain at Heineken.
The research
Using advanced marketing mix modelling, five studies were conducted across different European countries and categories – including CPG, Tech & Durables and over 3,500 campaigns – to calculate the short-and long-term ROI of advertising across different media channels.
Sourced from Meta
How creative directors view the impact of digital media
The rise of digital media has shortened deadlines and heightened the emphasis on immediate results, according to a panel of creative directors who participated in a study published by the Journal of Advertising Research (JAR).
The downsides of digital
Fourteen creative directors, all of which had won awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, were asked about the transformation brought about by digital media:
Measurement a major barrier to digital marketing growth in EMEA
Why it matters
Nearly two-thirds of marketing professionals indicate that driving brand awareness (62%) and generating leads & sales (61%) are their top priorities in digital marketing. But when it comes to demonstrating the role of advertising in achieving these goals, marketers struggle to select the most suitable metrics and cite measurement as a major barrier to the future growth of digital advertising.
Takeaways
- Two-thirds (68%) of respondents use engagement metrics (e.g. video completion rates, social sharing, CTR) to measure marketing effectiveness. These types of metrics have been criticised for failing to adequately capture the role of advertising in driving brand and business outcomes.
- Around half (54%) use business metrics (e.g. ROI, incremental sales, profit, LTV) to measure marketing effectiveness
- One third use attitudinal metrics (e.g. awareness, image and other brand KPIs) to measure marketing effectiveness
- Four in ten (39%) marketing professionals highlight metrics and measurement as a major barrier to the growth of digital marketing and advertising in EMEA
*State of the Industry 2022: Modern Marketing in EMEA is based on a survey of over 700 marketing professionals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here, while a free sample is available here.
A good second quarter but Bellwether flags coming problems
Total UK marketing budgets continued to grow at a solid pace in Q2 2022, according to the latest IPA Bellwether Report, but the stormclouds are gathering as companies’ financial prospects deteriorate and ad spend forecasts are revised downwards.
In Q2, around a quarter (24.2%) of surveyed companies raised their total marketing expenditure while 13.4% registered budget cuts. At +10.8%, the resulting net balance remained in solid positive territory, but indicated a slight slowdown in growth when compared to the opening quarter of 2022 (+14.1%).
Category performance
- Events was a key driver of total marketing activity growth. At +22.2% (up from +18.7% previously), this was the strongest-performing Bellwether category by a considerable margin; the new "living with COVID" normal has given companies the confidence to plan face-to-face events.
- Public relations was the only other Bellwether category to record growth in Q2, strengthening from the start of the year (net balance of +3.7%, from +0.6%)
- Main media was flat at 0.0%, down sharply from +9.4%, although there were notable differences within that:
- Growth was much slowed in other online (+4.4%, from +18.6%) and video advertising (+0.8%, from +9.0%).
- Audio (-16.4%, from -8.5%) and out of home (-15.9%, from -4.6%) saw downturns deepen, while published brands moved from positive to negative territory (-2.6%, from +1.3%).
- Direct marketing also stagnated while sales promotions (-0.7% vs. +8.0% previously), market research (-6.5% vs. -3.5% previously) and other marketing activities not already accounted for (-8.3% vs. -0.9% previously) all dragged on total expenditure.
The outlook is negative
Compared to three months ago, survey respondents became more pessimistic towards their industry-wide financial prospects, with a net balance of -26.7% of companies more downbeat overall, compared with -3.6% in Q1. Similarly, respondents were increasingly pessimistic regarding their own-company performance (-9.5%).
Comment
“Brands must tread carefully with their upcoming communications and avoid appearing out of touch. Those that are seen to be working for the benefit of their consumers will no doubt be looked upon more favourably, and the creative industry has a responsibility to support them with that” – Jeremy Hine, CEO, MullenLowe Group UK.
Sourced from IPA
India’s FMCG brands fret about discretionary spending
Inflation in India has been running at around 7% for some months but that is less of a concern to FMCG brands than the reduced discretionary spending that has been one of the fallouts from the pandemic.
Context
Sudhir Sitapati, chief executive of Godrej Consumer Products, says about half of Indians have cut back on discretionary spending, some because their incomes are now uncertain, some because they need to rebuild savings which got spent on medical or funeral expenses during the pandemic.
A shift in strategy?
Many FMCG brands have responded to inflationary pressures by cutting pack sizes or developing “bridge-pack” strategies, which offer the consumer slightly more volume at a higher price, but this approach may not work where spending is being cut altogether. That said, Sitapati believes the effects of the pandemic on consumer spending will not be long term.
That assessment is backed by several FMCG companies reporting increased sales in recent weeks in rural India. Parle Products, for example, has seen accelerated sales of both value packs of biscuits (+10%) and small packs of premium biscuits (+5%).
Elsewhere, ITC is looking beyond India, announcing its intention to scale up its FMCG portfolio and take its brands into more overseas markets.
Sourced from Economic Times, WARC
Inside unprecedented Australian entertainment spending
New figures from PwC, the professional services firm, show Australian household spending on entertainment reaching unprecedented highs of $4,500 each year, spurred by streaming, gaming, and the sheer cost of internet.
Why it matters
It sounds like a lot because it is a lot. Partly, that’s because of the rise of subscription models that draw a monthly fee, thereby masking the total annual cost, as one academic who spoke to the Guardian for its report on the trend noted. But it is also a wide report, taking in entertainment, internet, books, and live events spending.
The figures
- On average, Australian households pay for 2.3 subscriptions, which typically cost said households $55 each month.
- More than 80% of households are expected to pay for a streaming service by the end of 2022.
Context
It’s important to add that aside from entertainment subscriptions, the total spend in PwC’s calculation includes internet access, which costs most households around $100 a month.
Sourced from PwC via The Guardian
