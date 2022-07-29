Home The Feed
Tata Consumer Products eyes more categories
29 July 2022
Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) is aiming to become a “fully fledged” FMCG business as it expands into more categories in the food and beverage sector.

Why it matters

TCPL’s portfolio is currently relatively limited, covering beverages, spices, snacks and ready meals, but CEO Sunil D'Souza believes the overall food category will see significant growth, especially in staples and packaged foods, the Economic Times reports.

Takeaways

  • Decisions on which segments to enter will be based on size, growth, margins and return on capitals of the category. 

  • The plant-based meat category is seen as one with potential: TCPL recently launched a new brand into a nascent segment which could be worth $1bn by 2030.

  • There is also optimism about the prospects for more traditional categories such as tea, which D’Souza described as being “on a good wicket”. 

Key quote

“We have got to make sure before we get into a full-fledged FMCG [that] we are building a solid base and from there we can catapult into the larger categories” – CEO Sunil D'Souza, CEO, Tata Consumer Products.

Sourced from Economic Times