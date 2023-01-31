Super Bowl audience likely to grow, 76% excited for ads | WARC | The Feed
Super Bowl audience likely to grow, 76% excited for ads
A new survey indicates that Super Bowl audiences are set to grow from last year’s half-decade peak of 112m viewers, with over three-quarters excited for the ads.
Why it matters
Marketing Brew’s and Harris Poll’s Super Bowl survey of 1,050 US adults strengthens the narrative that many of the game’s viewers are as excited for the ads as for the game itself, which takes place in just under two weeks’ time. With high prices for spots during the game, brands want to be sure the investment will pay off.
What’s going on
- 79% of the sample say they’re likely to watch (versus 70% in 2022).
- Women are a key growth audience: 75% said they planned to watch, compared to 62% who said they would be watching last year.
- 76% of likely viewers say they are ‘somewhat excited’ for the ads (versus the 82% who are excited about the game and the 71% who are excited about the halftime show).
The survey drilled deeper into the marketing question, with 84% of the sample believing that Super Bowl advertising was a ‘smart investment’ for brands.
Interestingly, many respondents (73%) were not fans of releasing Super Bowl ads ahead of the game, a likely reaction to the recent trend of brands trailing their creative online before the event.
Sourced from Marketing Brew, WARC
