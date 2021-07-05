Your selections:
Success with a stand: Brands and what consumers want | WARC | The Feed
05 July 2021
Success with a stand: Brands and what consumers want
Brand purpose Marketing to children Environmental & social issues
As COVID-19 upturns life by restricting the movement of people and goods, brands need to look deeper into what’s important to consumers and innovate to succeed.
Why it matters
The world is entering a new transformation economy, and brands need to identify and align themselves with a purpose, because only by taking a stand on the issues that consumers care about can brands win them over.
Takeaways
