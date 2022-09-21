Demographic & socio-economic segmentation Segmentation theories & ideas

“Starting points” are a key concept for generational analysis, as they can help marketers track evolving habits and attitudes based on comparable insights into different age groups.

Why it matters

Generations are a useful construct for analysing trends over time, but marketers should not ignore the impact of wider social and lifestyle factors – such as technology, economics and culture – on different cohorts as they come of age.

