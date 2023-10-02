South Asian TV sees boost in US viewers | WARC | The Feed
South Asian TV sees boost in US viewers
New 4k content launches appear to have been the trigger for a jump in viewership of South Asian CTV content in the US.
That’s according to ZEE5 Global, the SVOD service based in Mumbai, as reported by IndianTelevision.com. It reveals a 150% increase in its CTV base in the US over the past 12 months, along with a 75% surge in viewership.
Why South Asian audiences in the US matter
While the base figures for that growth aren’t disclosed, there’s a small but significant population of South Asians in the US, including perhaps 4.4 million of Indian origin. And with the growth of CTV among such communities, marketers face an evermore complex task in deciding how they can best reach target audiences.
Interestingly, a group of US investors, mostly of South Asian heritage, recently made a significant investment in Major League Cricket, hoping to replicate the success of the India Premier League. The fanbase, which includes many South Asians, is said to be wealthy and successful, so definitely a segment for marketers to watch.
Takeaways
- ZEE5 also reports a 35% year-on-year increase in content consumption and 46% growth in watch time of original content.
- Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV are the main drivers of Connected TV growth for this segment.
- San José is the city with the highest consumption of content on connected devices, with close to a 2x increase in users.
Sourced from IndianTelevision.com
