Your selections:
Social media paved the way for retail media | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
15 November 2022
Social media paved the way for retail media
Retail media United States
Retail media has gone through several iterations in the past few years, and will continue to evolve and take new forms. But it retains an essential component through these changes: the use of shopper data to customize and cultivate brand communities. Social media allowed for this data to be capturable in a new, increasingly relevant way.
Why it matters
Email this content