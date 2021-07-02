Soccer sponsorships start to pay off for TikTok | WARC | The Feed
Soccer sponsorships start to pay off for TikTok
Searches in the UK for social media giant TikTok, a global sponsor of UEFA Euro 2020, more than doubled on the first weekend of the tournament compared to the yearly average, new data shows.
- Analysis of TikTok’s sponsorship of the Euros tournament by marketplace Design Bundles shows searches in the UK for TikTok on June 12 (the first Saturday of the tournament) were up 143% compared to the 2021 average.
- The next day saw TikTok interest remain high at 136% the average number of searches – this was the day that included England’s hotly awaited opening game against Croatia.
- UEFA launched an official Euro 2020 TikTok account before the competition began, featuring archive footage and behind-the-scenes content. It currently has 4 million followers – more than its equivalent on Twitter.
The spike in interest in TikTok comes as the social media giant deepens its involvement with the world of UK soccer by becoming sponsor for the next two seasons of non-league side Wrexham AFC.
As well as having its logo on the club’s shirts, TikTok expects to benefit from appearances on the platform by the club’s new owners, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and to tap additional reach via a Netflix series charting their takeover.
“TikTok already ranks as one of the most downloaded apps in the world, so it’s fascinating to see how a major sponsorship such as this [UEFA], activated on traditional mass-media platforms, can still move the needle for a brand” – Design Bundles spokesperson.
Sourced from Design Bundles, The Drum
