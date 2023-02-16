Responding to changes in shopper behaviour during the cost-of-living crisis | WARC | The Feed

Money & finance Purchase behaviour Pricing strategy

With energy prices and interest rates stubbornly high, there's pressure on brands and retailers to meet costs, throwing up the challenge of how to manage higher absolute prices in a way that minimises volume loss, and protects margin and profitability.

Why it matters

In 2023 we’re rapidly moving from a cost-of-living crisis to a once-in-a-generation standard-of-living crisis. Over the last 30 years or so, consumers have got used to variety, quality, and innovation, all at the lowest possible price.