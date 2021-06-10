Your selections:
Report for travel and hospitality brands: Media quality in APAC | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Report for travel and hospitality brands: Media quality in APAC
Data protection & privacy Hotels Travel agents, tour operators
It is important to maximise media effectiveness when global travel re-starts post-pandemic and adspend is ramped up. Digital media measurement company DoubleVerify analyses the trends in the travel and hospitality sector across fraud, viewability, and brand safety and suitability.
Why it matters
Fraud continues to be a concern for digital advertisers in the travel and hospitality industry, with a 20% higher post-bid fraud rate for the sector compared with all other major industries.
Key findings
- APAC saw the highest increase in ad fraud rate compared to the EMEA and NA regions, spiking 81% year on year in January 2021.
- Travel advertisers’ brand suitability violation rate rose by 82% – APAC was lowest (52%), versus EMEA (+87%) and NA (+88%).
- Travel ads’ viewability rates lags behind major verticals, with APAC display viewable rates 11% lower for travel advertisers.
Email this content