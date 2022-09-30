Home The Feed
Report: CTV growth sees it achieve serious reach as spend grows
30 September 2022
Report: CTV growth sees it achieve serious reach as spend grows
TV & Connected TV effectiveness TV & Connected TV planning & buying

With some of the biggest advertising stories this year involving major streamers introducing advertising, a new report puts numbers behind that optimism.

Why it matters

Connected TV is going mainstream – and this report indicates a much larger reach than we last reported.

Pixalate’s Ad Supply Chain Trends Report finds 94% US household’s reachable by open programmatic CTV ads this year, up eight percentage points on 2021 and increasing integration of open buying across apps collectively feel like a turning point for the capabilities of high-reach, big screen TV advertising.

It is based on an internal analysis of more than 300m CTV devices and reports on the period Jan 2019-June 2022. Ad spend datasets are based mainly on buy-side open auction traffic.

Details

  • Global open programmatic CTV ad spend is up 31% year-on-year (according to estimates).
  • More CTV apps (+20% YOY) now support open programmatic ads, though most of the growth took place between 2020-21.
  • While US CTV adspend was ahead of the global total at 32%, Europe has been catching up fast, with a 816% increase in programmatic CTV ad spend YOY. Latam was also a major growth market with 318% YOY.
  • APAC reveals a more mature picture, with 2020’s growth in CTV spend so high that spend appears to be falling.

Go deeper

It’s well known that CTV in big but fragmented markets like those of Europe are very complicated, so while adoption across the world is very high, some places move faster than others.

Roku in the US, for instance, emerges as the undisputed market leader with 44% of programmatic spend, having capitalised on its first-mover advantage and expanding into advanced new retail opportunities and new ad techniques.

Moreover, big names from Netflix to Disney+ to Amazon are getting increasingly involved, especially with sports growing in importance to these services bringing in viewers. Coverage is likely to continue growing.

Read WARC’s Guide to Connected TV here

Sourced from Pixalate, WARC. Image: Pixalate