Rent The Runway capitalizes on luxury rental trends | WARC | The Feed

Rent The Runway, a subscription-based company offering high-end designer clothing for rent and resale, is booming as its target consumers turn to more affordable luxury options without sacrificing quality, according to a senior executive at the company.
Why it matters
Brands such as Rent The Runway, with alternative business models including rentals and resale, offer opportunities for premium and luxury brands to acquire new customers chasing more affordable luxury.
By the numbers
- In Q3 2022, Rent The Runway recorded quarterly revenue of $77.4m, demonstrating strong 31% year-over-year revenue growth.
- Total subscribers increased 17% year-over-year to 176,000 subs.
- It delivered a gross margin above 40% for the second quarter in a row.
- Its Cyber Monday shopping event in 2022 marked the second highest subscriber acquisition day in company history.
Rent The Runway works with more than 800 luxury or designer brands that do not want to compete in a highly promotional environment where aggressive discounting dilutes the premium perception of their brands.
In 2019, subscribers were mainly using it for work and special occasions. Today, more than 55% of its subscribers use the service for casual, everyday items – a major growth area for the brand.
“This means she’s renting items like denims, sweaters, winter coats and handbags from us – things that keep subscribers sticky in this program even when they don’t have special events,” said Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO, on the company’s Q3 2022 earnings call.
With many fashion retailers struggling to clear stock due to over-supply and consumers tightening spend, Rent The Runway has been able to capitalize by buying up some of that stock for rentals at a discount.
“We can be opportunistic right now in the market, whereas everyone else needs to be promotional,” Hyman said.
