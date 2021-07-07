QR codes allow Aussie brands get up close and personal | WARC | The Feed
QR codes allow Aussie brands get up close and personal
With QR codes becoming widely accepted and used by Australians, brands have an effective channel to more deeply connect with consumers, a study by Shopper Media argues.
Why it matters
Australians may have been hit less hard by the pandemic than most other countries, but consumer behaviour has been impacted nevertheless. The humble QR code is now a regular part of many interactions between consumers and brands, with the latter deploying the codes to accelerate calls to action, according to a Shopper Media study reported in B&T.
The details
- The survey of almost 3,000 consumers across the country reveals eight out of ten shoppers now regularly use QR codes. More than half (55%) of consumers had scanned a QR code in the last four weeks – and this excludes COVID check ins.
- Over half of consumers (55%) say they&rsquo-;re likely to scan a QR code shown on shopping-centre advertising when it’s advertising a brand they like; and 75% say QR codes are a useful way to find out more about a product or service.
- With the ability to personalise interactions based on location and specific interests, brands are able to offer in-store promotions, sign ups, product reviews and information content, all allowing better and deeper connections with consumers as well as important extra touchpoints.
Key quote
“QR codes can elevate retail campaigns with innovative Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence, making the brand experience more tangible beyond the purchase event” – Karissa Fletcher, Head of Marketing, Shopper Media.
Sourced from B&T
