Putting Jägermeister’s digital brand ambassador to work | WARC | The Feed

Putting Jägermeister’s digital brand ambassador to work
Jägermeister’s digital ambassador, the Jägermeister HAPE, is having an impact within the drinks company as well as in the nighttime economy.
Why digitalisation matters
Moving into the Web3 playground to engage with its target audience, in partnership with a 3D NFT fashion brand, may seem like a natural progression for the herbal liqueur, but at heart it’s still a traditional company. Not everyone is comfortable with the speed of change taking place and it’s important to bring all stakeholders on board.
“We are trying to digitalise the whole company,” explained global e-commerce manager Susanne Wehr, speaking at the recent DMEXCO conference. “The really cool thing about our Jägermeister HAPE is that it was a visual identity that we could also use to market inside [the business].”
How it works
One way that happens is that stickers of the Jägermeister HAPE have appeared on everyone’s laptops, Wehr reported. “It’s great to see that even people who don’t have that much contact with the world we are in here can relate, and it makes it so much easier to go to the next step.”
The history
- The Jägermeister HAPE has two versions: the daytime (serious) character and the nighttime (fun) character.
- It was launched via parties in New York and London (including a mirror that allowed partygoers to dance with the HAPE) and an activation in Times Square.
- Digital items and wearables were released to the HAPE community, which began dressing their own NFTs in the style of Jägermeister.
Key quote
“We are at this sweet spot between community, culture, commerce, and with the new technology we can really leverage that” – Susanne Wehr, Global E-commerce Manager, Jägermeister.
