“Pricing is a real skill”: How Fever-Tree commands a premium | WARC | The Feed

Spirits & liquors Pricing strategy

As the cost-of-living crunch hits consumers and customers alike, premium brands will need to demonstrate the value of their product outside of price. For Fever-Tree, the premium drink mixer brand, key to this is their innovation and superior product experience.

Why it matters

Much of Fever-Tree’s strategy around pricing rests on product innovation and a premium brand experience that is a step above other competitors in the category, said Jeremy Kanter, the brand’s chief marketing officer, at a Kantar event recently.

