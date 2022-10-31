Your selections:
“Pricing is a real skill”: How Fever-Tree commands a premium | WARC | The Feed
31 October 2022
“Pricing is a real skill”: How Fever-Tree commands a premium
Spirits & liquors Pricing strategy
As the cost-of-living crunch hits consumers and customers alike, premium brands will need to demonstrate the value of their product outside of price. For Fever-Tree, the premium drink mixer brand, key to this is their innovation and superior product experience.
Why it matters
Much of Fever-Tree’s strategy around pricing rests on product innovation and a premium brand experience that is a step above other competitors in the category, said Jeremy Kanter, the brand’s chief marketing officer, at a Kantar event recently.
