Poor internal communication a key issue for marketers | WARC | The Feed

Poor internal communication a key issue for marketers
15 December 2022
Budgets and data remain the perennial issues preoccupying senior marketers but poor internal communication is rising rapidly up their agenda, according to the DMA.

A survey of 300 senior marketing professionals across the UK who judged the recent DMA Awards found that a third are increasingly concerned about the effectiveness of internal communications.

Why it matters

It’s a legacy of the pandemic, which led to more remote working, less face-to-face meetings and fewer opportunities to ask colleagues questions directly. “Senior management teams must review this if we are to make a continued success of our new hybrid working models,” says Ian Gibbs, director of insight at the DMA.

The main issues

  • Limited budgets (47%, down from 55% last year).
  • Lack of data (46%, up from 43% last year).
  • Limited internal resources (34%, down from 36% last year).
  • Poor internal communication (cited by 33%, up from 26% last year – the greatest increase).
  • Lack of strategy (29%, down from 30% last year).

A particular challenge for 2023

With the UK government planning reforms to data privacy legislation, the DMA also highlights a decline in the number of marketers receiving industry-specific training from their respective employers. To address this, it is championing the concept of micro-upskilling, with as little as one hour a week spent per employee on structured online learning and professional development.

Sourced from DMA