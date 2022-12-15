Poor internal communication a key issue for marketers | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Poor internal communication a key issue for marketers
Budgets and data remain the perennial issues preoccupying senior marketers but poor internal communication is rising rapidly up their agenda, according to the DMA.
A survey of 300 senior marketing professionals across the UK who judged the recent DMA Awards found that a third are increasingly concerned about the effectiveness of internal communications.
Why it matters
It’s a legacy of the pandemic, which led to more remote working, less face-to-face meetings and fewer opportunities to ask colleagues questions directly. “Senior management teams must review this if we are to make a continued success of our new hybrid working models,” says Ian Gibbs, director of insight at the DMA.
The main issues
- Limited budgets (47%, down from 55% last year).
- Lack of data (46%, up from 43% last year).
- Limited internal resources (34%, down from 36% last year).
- Poor internal communication (cited by 33%, up from 26% last year – the greatest increase).
- Lack of strategy (29%, down from 30% last year).
A particular challenge for 2023
With the UK government planning reforms to data privacy legislation, the DMA also highlights a decline in the number of marketers receiving industry-specific training from their respective employers. To address this, it is championing the concept of micro-upskilling, with as little as one hour a week spent per employee on structured online learning and professional development.
Sourced from DMA
Email this content