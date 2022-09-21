Podcasts, streaming & on demand Australia

With 40% of the Australian population now listening to podcasts (up from 25% in 2020), this channel is having an important impact on the media landscape and changing the way marketers should be planning audio; Acast’s Tom Roach considers the implications.

Why it matters

Podcasting has seen significant growth in the Australian market and its rise is reshaping the way Australians are consuming audio, making it necessary for marketers to rethink their audio strategies.

Takeaways