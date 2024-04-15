Pernod Ricard China livestreams market research insights | WARC | The Feed

Livestreaming Greater China Managing research projects

The insights team at Pernod Ricard China used livestreaming to deliver the results of a comprehensive consumer study to internal stakeholders, a process that has since been rolled out across the entire business.

The researchers used storytelling techniques to present their main findings about consumers in China, borrowing their format from popular reality TV shows.

Context

The insights team at Pernod Ricard China conducted a comprehensive consumer study that was to lay the foundation for the brand’s five-year strategy and act as a guideline for business growth and development. The challenge was to deliver the findings in a memorable way...