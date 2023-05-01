Your selections:
PepsiCo’s strategy for in-game integration | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
01 May 2023
PepsiCo’s strategy for in-game integration
Gamers In-game advertising Strategy
PepsiCo, the food and beverage giant, is basing its approach to in-game marketing on bespoke strategies designed for the precise audience and entertainment property it is tapping into.
Why it matters
Gamers are an attractive target audience for many brands, not least because of the high levels of immersion and attention that this medium generates. They can also, however, be apprehensive about ads that interrupt the gaming experience.
Takeaways
Email this content