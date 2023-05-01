PepsiCo’s strategy for in-game integration | WARC | The Feed

Gamers In-game advertising Strategy

PepsiCo, the food and beverage giant, is basing its approach to in-game marketing on bespoke strategies designed for the precise audience and entertainment property it is tapping into.

Why it matters

Gamers are an attractive target audience for many brands, not least because of the high levels of immersion and attention that this medium generates. They can also, however, be apprehensive about ads that interrupt the gaming experience.

Takeaways