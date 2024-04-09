PepsiCo taps meta-learnings for competitive advantage | WARC | The Feed

PepsiCo’s consumers insights function has been transformed by the introduction of a globally connected insights ecosystem called Ada that aims to make the whole organisation smarter.
Why the insights ecosystem matters
The platform eliminates unnecessary duplication and opens up the potential for “meta-learnings” as the insights team mines its own data – and that in turn starts to build a potential competitive advantage.
Takeaways
- The platform addresses local teams’ need for speed and agility while establishing global standards around quality and KPIs – all in a cost-effective way.
- The process has meant moving from a...