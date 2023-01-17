Optimising marketing spend in 2023 | WARC | The Feed

Managing the marketing function Marketing budgets Media & communications budgets

In tough economic times, marketers need to make the most of their budgets in 2023 and to think about making more use of marketing channels that don’t involve money.

Online media monitoring company Meltwater predicts that social media will top the list for marketing spend in 2023. But its marketing director for Asia Pacific says marketers should also pay attention to such things as building an executive’s brand with LinkedIn organic posts, or enabling the sales team to have better conversations with their customers.