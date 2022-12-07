ONDC and the opportunity for marketers | WARC | The Feed
ONDC and the opportunity for marketers
The Indian government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), part of its ongoing reforms of the digital economy in the country, is set to transform online retail and offer more value to consumers.
Why it matters
There is huge scope here: online sales in India currently account for less than 8% of total retail sales, compared to around 46% in China and 36% in the UK.
A new report from Publicis Groupe India and Digital India Foundation (DIF) – Decoding ONDC - Perspective For Marketers – highlights how businesses of all sizes, from small shopkeepers to brand leaders, can “re-imagine the e-commerce landscape and pivot to new opportunities”.
What ONDC offers
ONDC envisages a revolution in digital commerce in India by involving stakeholders in the digital ecosystem through various gateways, including a long-tail local neighbourhood supply for categories ranging from grocery to insurance.
Ultimately, more than 2 million retailers will have access to e-commerce and more than 250 million buyers will be able to purchase goods and services.
Benefits of ONDC as seen by brand leaders
- increased customer reach (82%)
- increased brand discoverability (64%)
- reduced dependency on large marketplace providers (64%)
- reduction in average cost per sale (45%)
- richer insights into customer behaviour (45%)
