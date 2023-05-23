Your selections:
Nuanced travel personas can guide APAC marketing strategy | WARC | The Feed
23 May 2023
Nuanced travel personas can guide APAC marketing strategy
Transport & tourism (general) Travel agents, tour operators Lifestyle, psychographic segmentation
Now that the post-pandemic traveller’s profile and preferences have changed, simple travel plans have been replaced by demand for niche travel, and marketers will need to employ different tactics to attract a new breed of tourist.
Why it matters
Travel personas have become more nuanced, and understanding them across markets will reveal which countries have the most potential travellers, thus helping marketers to design tailored campaigns that leverage each destination’s biggest attractions for those markets.
Takeaways
