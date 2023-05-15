Your selections:
Nine takeaways from the All In Summit | WARC | The Feed
Nine takeaways from the All In Summit
Diverse hiring practices Strategy
Diversity, equity and inclusion are widely discussed in the advertising and marketing industry but achieving real change will require more measurement and more money, the Advertising Association’s All In Summit heard.
Why it matters
One subject that constantly comes up at industry conferences is the difficulty in recruiting and retaining talent. A succession of speakers at the All In Summit highlighted issues that are standing in the way of widening the talent pool the industry can draw upon to ultimately boost business success.
Takeaways
- The diversity glass ceiling needs to be addressed. “Do our post rooms look like our boardrooms? Is diversity reflected across all levels, or is there just diversity in our support teams?” – Sufia Hussain, Wunderman Thompson.
- Pay parity isn’t just about gender. “We don’t have enough ethnicity pay gap reporting” – Maria McDowell, lollipop mentoring.
- Social mobility isn’t measured. “Much of culture comes from working-class backgrounds … We’ve got structures in place that make it very, very difficult for working-class people to break through” – Matt Bush, Google.
- Staff need to be paid a living wage. “That massively impacts on the sort of diversity of talent that we can attract to the industry if we can only attract people that have the [support of the] bank of mum and dad” – Jake Dubbins, Media Bounty.
- The industry remains London-centric. “Step outside of the London bubble and speak to young people in Cleethorpes and Blackpool” – Ben Hunte, VICE News.
- Disability does not mean inability. Hybrid working can make a career possible, says Danny Josephs of mFuse.
- An ageing policy is needed. Everyone gets older and becomes more likely to succumb to chronic illnesses, but women face particular issues around the menopause and caring for ageing relatives. “I’d love to see a policy that encompasses all those things” – Sharon Lloyd Barnes, Advertising Association.
- Think how to attract experience. This could be bringing back people who’ve taken a career break or bringing in people with experience from another industry.
- Foster trust and a sense of belonging. “KPIs should also stand for Keep People Inspired, Involved, Interested” – Dinah Williams, The Avenir Network.
