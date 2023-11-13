Nestlé plans sustainable media strategy in Europe | WARC | The Feed
Nestlé plans sustainable media strategy in Europe
Nestlé is aiming for all its media campaigns in Europe to become sustainable, and sees its new media partner, WPP’s OpenMind, as playing an important role in making that happen.
Why sustainable media matter
Roughly half of Nestlé’s advertising spend in Europe is digital and that proportion is expected to grow. With digital advertising responsible for a significant carbon footprint, businesses need to address this aspect of their communication strategies.
What’s happening
- Even before partnering with OpenMind, Nestlé had decided to measure the carbon footprint of all its campaigns and to use this data to optimize them.
- “Sustainable media is already part of many of our markets’ current work,” explained Tina Beuchler, Nestlé media transformation lead, speaking at the recent DMEXCO conference, “but what we want to leverage in the future is learning from each other and bringing it at a bigger scale.”
- The food giant is working with OpenMind, a tailored agency concept that is now its sole media agency across Europe, to develop a sustainable media roadmap for the continent, building on existing examples in France and the UK.
- “What I see as a big advantage in this decision is that our markets and all our media teams and all our marketing teams will have access to the huge experience of that agency across the whole European setup,” said Beuchler – combining expertise and learnings that can be shared across countries and categories.
Key quote
“I want to have a sustainable media strategy across all Europe – 47 markets, all campaigns – that is the ambition and that is what we’re going to work on” – Tina Beuchler, media transformation lead at Nestlé Europe.
