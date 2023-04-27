Media placement paired with creative quality drive top ads | WARC | The Feed
Media placement paired with creative quality drive top ads
Media placement and creative quality should work hand in hand when it comes to effective advertising strategies, according to a new study.
‘Creative, the Performance Powerhouse’, a study by Magna Media Trials and Yahoo, examines the role that creativity plays in ad effectiveness and the elements that contribute to it.
Why it matters
Marketers can greatly benefit from making small improvements to their creative in order to optimise ad performance, while also driving brand quality and trust.
Key findings
- Creative quality drives 56% of impact on purchase intent and is important for increasing awareness, shaping consumer opinion.
- Marketers should optimise media across devices, leveraging the mobile mindset by ensuring compelling brand propositions and CTAs.
- Poor creative can make or break ad memorability; creative quality leads to +23% aided ad recall but just +2% for poor-quality ads.
- Strong visuals draw in consumers with the propensity to buy and those in-market for product likely to notice (+20% lift).
- Consumers enjoy ads with improved visuals (+13% lift), such as a human presence, product images or prominent logo placement.
- Improved imagery on desktop leads to higher search intent (+27% lift) and +50% lift for improved message association.
- Ads with more informative messaging are seen for a longer timeframe and prompt next steps on mobile.
- Ads with explicit brand propositions stay on screen +8 secs longer and prompt consumers to look for deals (+32% lift).
Key quote
“Marketers shouldn’t let creative fall to the wayside in their marketing strategies because it plays an integral role in helping brands stand out and shaping opinions. Media placement and utilising creative to reach the right audiences are equally important in successful advertising campaigns but no amount of great media can perform well if creative is mediocre” – Kara Manatt, EVP, Managing Director, Intelligence Solutions, Magna.
Sourced from Magna Media Trails and Yahoo
