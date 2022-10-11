Home The Feed
Media impact in Australia: How it is evolving
11 October 2022
Australia Neuromarketing Attention

A move to media quality should also involve moving beyond attention metrics in order to optimise the real-world impact of both the media and creative, says Neuro-Insight’s Peter Pynta.

Why it matters

Impact is about building, strengthening and re-triggering a network of memories in the brain, and a robust measurement of impact is required to achieve the greatest chance of success for advertisers.

Takeaways

