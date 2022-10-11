You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Media impact in Australia: How it is evolving
A move to media quality should also involve moving beyond attention metrics in order to optimise the real-world impact of both the media and creative, says Neuro-Insight’s Peter Pynta.
Why it matters
Impact is about building, strengthening and re-triggering a network of memories in the brain, and a robust measurement of impact is required to achieve the greatest chance of success for advertisers.
Takeaways
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
A new analysis by WARC has found that Generation Z (16-24-year olds) spends more time online than any other group with 67.7% of their media time spent online – though social is incredibly important, the new report identifies an extremely valuable opportunity in audio.
Why it matters
While age isn’t the only factor determining consumer behaviour, WARC’s analysis indicates that the year somebody was born remains a useful indicator of their channel and platform preferences.
Find out more in WARC’s Global Ad Trends: Finding Gen Z (download a sample here)
What’s going on
- Social media, of course, dominates. Yet, Gen Z is demonstrating that its attention is finite; even as new platforms emerge, global social usage is expected to dip slightly this year – getting people’s attention is going to become a bigger challenge for platforms.
- TikTok is critical. Nearly 40% of TikTok’s advertising audience is aged between 18 and 24, totalling 421.1 million (source: Kepios). With TikTok users spending an average of 95 minutes per day with the app (source: Sensor Tower).
- New media, especially audio, opportunities drive Gen-Z consumption. Music and podcast streaming are critical here, with 16-24s consuming more audio content per day than all forms of premium video combined.
- It is not the biggest consumer of media, overall. It might have identified the most extremely online generation, but in terms of total media consumption they lag behind 25-34s (typically thought of as millennials), who tend to consume greater quantities of both linear and streaming TV.
Key quote
“Gen Z has been uniquely impacted by technological innovations,” explains Alex Brownsell, WARC Media’s Head of Content.
“It was the first audience to navigate childhood and adolescence with social media; it has been exposed to audio streaming and video on-demand services from a young age.”
Sourced from WARC Media
Tough times in retail but CEOs are optimistic
Despite the many challenges the retail industry sector faces, a majority of CEOs are confident of sales growth in 2023, a year in which balancing increasing costs in the supply chain with a world-class customer proposition will be central to strategy, says a new Retail Week report.
According to Retail 2023, based on interviews with the leaders of 54 UK businesses, sustainability and ensuring diversity, inclusion and engagement among staff are also key focus areas for the industry.
Why it matters
Disruption is the ‘new normal’ for retailers in the UK: after Brexit came the pandemic and now a cost-of-living crisis. To succeed in this environment, the report advises, retailers will need to build in capacity to deal with the unexpected and focus on the things they can control.
Takeaways
- Two thirds (67%) of retail CEOs believe sales will be higher in 2023, versus 10% forecasting them to be flat and 14% expecting them to be lower.
- 61% say PPC is the area where they will spend the most marketing budget, followed by 55% for Instagram; Facebook is expected to decline sharply (from 75% in 2022 to 47% in 2023).
- 31% expect more sustainable delivery options and click-and-collect to be the most in-demand delivery options next year.
- Retailers expect an average 49% of sales to be online within three years, up from 46% now; in-store sales will decline from 38% to 35%.
- 78% of retailers have a single view of their stock but only 58% have a single view of their customer.
The big idea
The ideal channel mix and choice of marketing activity is unique to each retailer. What is important, however, is to maintain agility and make decisions based on what resonates with the respective target audience.
Sourced from Retail Week
Strong brands deliver higher shareholder returns
In the UK, the top 50 brands delivered returns 30% higher than the FTSE 100 in 2021, and among those organisations whose brands make up a larger share of their total value that figure rises to 80%.
That’s according to a new Brand Finance report, Why Brands Matter 2022: New Evidence from the UK, commissioned by the IPA and based on analysis of S&P and new data from the FTSE 100 benchmarks.
Why it matters
The report concludes that not only are strong brands a critical strategic asset delivering value, but that their budgets are an investment not a cost.
Takeaways
- Strongly branded companies recover quickly after a crisis and retain their performance. Brand Finance’s UK data proves this for each crisis – 2012 / 2018 – and it now has data for 2020 which again demonstrates this speed in recovery.
- Investors consider companies with strong brands to be less of a risk, meaning the cost of capital is less and they pay less on debt.
- Brand Finance estimates that intangibles represent over half of total organisational value. Of this, marketing-related intangibles represent at least 20% of organisations’ intangible assets.
- McKinsey has found that top-growing companies invest 2.6 times more in intangibles than low growers across sectors.
- Brand Finance’s BrandBeta metric, which measures the popularity and mental availability of brands, demonstrates that 80% of the variance in market share is explained by these two metrics of familiarity and consideration; a 1% increase in a BrandBeta score equates to a 12% increase in claimed usage.
Key quote
“Those brands who keep their nerve and ensure the strength of their brand are more likely than ever to come through the other side from any disruption not only quicker but stronger and more profitable” – Annie Brown, Brand Finance General Manager UK Consulting.
Sourced from Brand Finance
Brands should focus on relevance first for Owned Channels
There is a different hierarchy of needs for Owned Channels versus Paid, with relevance the most important factor in the case of Owned, while brands should aim to capture attention first in Paid.
The priorities
That’s according to Owned Channels: The next frontier for marketing effectiveness measurement, a new guide by MESH Experience, commissioned by the IPA and unveiled today at the IPA EffWorks Global 2022 Conference.
- In Owned Channels, communication must first be relevant, then positive and then persuasive.
- In Paid Channels, the preferred priorities are first to capture attention, then be relevant, then persuasive.
Why it matters
Owned Channels are the next frontier for marketing effectiveness measurement, the report asserts.
But defining what is and is not an Owned Channel is more difficult than appears at first sight. What, for example, is the status of a branded Facebook page? And while a brand might regard email as an Owned Channel, for consumers it may feel like paid advertising.
The study suggests that what brands feel they have control over, such as their website, is in fact illusory because it is the visitor’s experience with the website that is important, and the brand plays one small part in this.
Takeaways
- Owned Channels across three MESH Experience studies were shown to have a more significant impact on brand consideration than paid advertising.
- There is evidence of the power of apps and websites to build brands; face-to-face experiences make people feel cared for but apps put people in control and make their lives easier.
- The purchase experience itself is an important moment that encourages future brand consideration – it’s a moment of truth and brand building experience, not simply a “sale” or “transaction”.
- There is a clear interaction of channels from a customer perspective and brands need to understand this omnichannel perspective. People seamlessly move from seeing information in the digital world to purchasing in the real world and vice versa.
The big idea
The report advises a comprehensive measurement ecosystem, with a 12-point advisory including the need for brands “to identify their data deserts, such as competitor Owned Channels metrics”.
“The measurement challenge is huge,” says report author and President and CEO, MESH Experience: Fiona Blades. “Concepts and metrics, such as Monetizing Loss of Attention, Return on Experience and Experience Share need to be more fully explored and validated.”
Sourced from MESH Experience
Majority of WFA marketers feel weight of budget scrutiny
Top advertisers responsible for more than $44bn in ad spend report intense pressure from finance in light of the worrying economic situation, a new study from the World Federation of Advertisers and Ebiquity finds.
The most important finding is that 29% of the 43 major multinational advertisers surveyed plan to decrease spend in 2023 – though the same proportion on the other side say they will stay the same. Three quarters agree that their budgets are under heavy scrutiny.
Why it matters
While cutting ad spend in a recession has been shown to diminish growth upon recovery, in times of financial hardship marketing spend does tend to be an easy place to cut.
But more deeply, it speaks to a broader trend in which spending is shifting to media that can be bought (and cut) quickly – this means digital media are likely to continue to see spend, especially if they can compellingly prove their effectiveness. The risk, as ever, in a time of cuts is that attention shifts only to activation led channels chasing conversion while brand building for the future is left by the wayside.
What’s going on
- A total 74% of respondents agree (52%) or strongly agree (22%) that their 2023 budget decisions have been influenced by the threat of recession.
- 28% of respondents say they will seek to boost performance, compared to 21% who are focused on increased brand spend in 2023.
- 42% say they will increase spend either slightly or significantly, with offline media such as TV, radio, print, and outdoor likely to suffer.
Around the world, the impact of potential economic trouble varies. In EMEA, 33% of respondents agree there could be a YOY decrease compared with the 30% who plan an increase.
APAC marketers are far more positive with just 15% anticipating a dip and 35% planning an increase.
Key quotes
“It is encouraging to see that a number of clients are planning on standing firm and taking heed of the well-taught lessons of previous recessions, which show time and again that those who continue to invest or increase their ad spend emerge stronger from periods of economic uncertainty” – Stephan Loerke, WFA CEO.
“Sustaining investment is one thing, but there is a risk to long-term brand health by over-investing at the bottom of the purchase funnel. It is a natural instinct to want to see immediate results from media investment but the longer-term trade off needs to be weighed carefully. It becomes more expensive to re-build brand credentials once they have slipped” – Nick Waters, Ebiquity Group CEO
Sourced from the WFA, Ebiquity
Netflix nears deals with ad measurement partners
As the streaming giant Netflix prepares to launch its advertising product, sources on the client side report that DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science are lined up to allay brands’ concerns around the new platform’s ad measurement – but effectiveness questions remain.
Netflix is set to launch its advertising-supported tier next month, and has been courting advertisers with a premium offer at premium CPMs. Now, some advertisers that have spoken to Ad Age explain how the two measurement companies are set to mark Netflix’s viewability homework.
Why it matters
Viewability matters, of course, but this option comes at a time of increasing sophistication, not only of measurement capabilities from other, slightly more mature ad-supported streamers like Disney+, or offerings from linear TV channels expanding into streaming; but also of the thinking around the value of how different types of attention develops.
For Netflix, the deal will add some further credibility, but it’s likely just a first step in a more sophisticated offering, as it builds out advertising alongside ad technology and sales partner Microsoft.
Analysis
Advertising was never going to be a short-term moneymaker, but a critical aspect of the business that will grow in importance over the months and years. It is difficult precisely because of the standards set by the competition and because of the increasing scrutiny of advertising budgets at a time of global inflation. It needs to show very early on that it is a sensible place to be spending ad dollars.
For both consumers and advertisers, though, Netflix’s offer is a compelling one. For the former, it’s a cheaper service; for brands, it means access to a logged-in, consented-user base of the kind that premium news publishers offer but with the added benefit of engaging users as they settle down to be entertained.
In context
The news comes as Netflix reveals its UK income for the first time – totalling £1.4bn – in an account filing that shows a 44% headcount expansion in its second largest tv and film production hub outside of the US.
Elsewhere, Netflix’s gaming services division is growing as it explores multiple avenues of revenue diversification.
Sourced from Ad Age, WARC
[Image: Netflix]
What you can learn about Gen Z from their listening habits
As a generation, Gen Z is more engaged with digital audio than ever, according to a recent report by Spotify. By studying Gen Z worldwide and the UK specifically, Spotify offers a deep dive into Zs’ profiles, listening behaviours, and aspirations.
Why it matters
Audio, especially podcasts and music streaming, is becoming one of the most popular media channels that Gen Z consumes. Globally, it’s forecasted that the average daily consumption of 16-to-24s on audio will reach 3.7 hours 48 minutes more than their online TV/streaming and linear TV consumption counterparts. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, 18-to-24s have already played more than 578 billion minutes of music on Spotify – more than any other cohort, and roughly 16 billion more minutes than 25-to-34s.
Takeaways
- Gen Zs are revolutionising the creator-fan relationship, turning it from a one-way broadcast into a two-way exchange. Creating a digital journey, getting local, and incorporating creators in ad campaigns will help bridge the gap between audio creators and their fans.
- 79% of Zs in the UK think audio allows them to explore different sides of their personalities. Enabling Gen Z to discover, externally and internally, will help brands connect with Zs.
- 74% of Zs in the UK believe that their listening habits tell a story about who they are. As Zs embrace the idea that their listening habits are a better reflection of who they are than most casual conversations, they’re seeking new opportunities to share themselves through audio – and looking to brands to help make it happen.
The big idea
Gen Zs are at the forefront of culture, constantly finding new ways to express themselves and build communities. By listening and even handing over the mic, brands can help empower Gen Zs and thus connect them. Above all, whether it’s partnering with existing podcast hosts or launching an ad campaign, authenticity is everything for a generation described as expressive, resilient, and ready to disrupt culture.
For more on Gen Z media consumption habits, read WARC’s latest Global Ad Trends report, Finding Gen Z.
Cadbury Dairy Milk lifts IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix
Cadbury Dairy Milk lifts IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix
Cadbury Dairy Milk, the chocolate brand, has won the Grand Prix in the 2022 IPA Effectiveness Awards, with Golds going to fast food outlets KFC and McDonald’s, retailer Aldi, broadcaster ITV and pet food brand Schmackos.
The context
Cadbury’s takeover by Kraft in 2010 had built a negative narrative around the brand, while an onslaught of new products had diluted the intrinsic qualities of Cadbury. At the same time, brand communications had become generic in the category.
The campaign
- The brand chose to focus on the product at its core, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and its distinctive feature – championed in decades of advertising – that it contains a glass and a half of milk.
- The platform 'there is goodness in everyone' was executed through multiple formats that encouraged tangible giving, giving the gift of time, and giving monetary proceeds from product sales.
The results
- Annual value sales have risen 22% since the campaign launched, considerably above the original 9% target, in the process generating £261m additional revenue per year.
The Awards
In addition to the Grand Prix, a total of seven Golds, seven Silvers and 13 Bronzes – along with six special prizes – were awarded at a ceremony in London last night. WARC subscribers can read the winning papers in full here.
Sourced from IPA
One fifth of APAC digital marketing budgets allocated to video
On average, 20% of digital marketing and advertising budgets in APAC are being allocated to video, making it the second most funded channel after social (27%), according to a new report from WARC and MMA Global.
Why it matters
Effective video formats are known to drive higher engagement among audiences, especially younger viewers. However, it can be challenging to find the best way to tackle the challenges of low ad receptivity, attention and completion. Marketers may need to take time to research these obstacles in order to get the most from investments and partnerships.
Takeaways
- Almost half (49%) of marketers use video-first platform YouTube for display advertising.
- More than four in ten (44%) APAC marketers think that watching video is the third most significant consumer trend for the marketing industry, after multiscreening (51%) and m-commerce (47%).
- More than half (52%) of media owners are monetising their audiences through video advertising.
- Video platforms have seen an uptick in partnerships with media owners – YouTube increasing 30pp and TikTok 26pp in the proportion of media owners partnering or sharing content with them.
Go deeper
WARC and MMA Global’s State of the Industry 2022: The State of Modern Marketing in APAC report analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here.
The new Nolo lifestyle: Australians drink to no or low alcohol
The appeal of Nolo, or non- and low-alcohol, is increasing as consumers’ mindset shifts towards a taste for functional and healthy drinking, a recent “Nolo Normalises” webinar heard.
Why it matters
Amid the global surge in dedicated alcohol-free off-premise specialists, businesses seeking to ride on this trend need to innovate, shift to added-value functionality and adopt influential Nolo themes to accelerate growth.
Takeaways
Indonesia’s Vidio takes on the video giants
Disney+ may have more subscribers, thanks to a partnership with a local telecoms provider, but local streaming service Vidio is the one that Indonesians are more likely to actually use.
Context
While Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country, has a young population and a growing economy, it hasn’t yet attracted the sort of investment that global giants like Netflix have devoted to markets like South Korea.
When it comes to paid video services in Indonesia, Vidio, owned by media company Surya Citra Media, is the most popular in terms of consumption, according to Media Partners Asia.
Why it matters
For all that Netflix has steamrollered its way to the top of many markets in the region, there are still opportunities for local players who have the resources to offer programming more specifically tailored to a domestic audience.
That’s certainly the case in Indonesia where the big players, so far, have been reluctant to commit serious money in this area. But it’s a market with huge potential; as Bloomberg noted, “if any service can attract even 10% of the population in the country, it will have about 30 million subscribers”.
Crucially, the use of SVOD has already overtaken pay-TV, and marketers will need to adapt their strategies accordingly.
Takeaways
- Vidio is funding almost 40 original series a year – more than its Western rivals’ combined total – and offers more flexible pricing options (including a free tier) than its international competitors.
- Thanks to its rigid pricing approach, Netflix currently makes more money in Asia-Pacific than Prime Video and Disney+ combined.
- Amazon is investing more in local programming in the region as it looks to catch up with Netflix.
Sourced from Blomberg
Saudi sport-led PR mission reveals a mixed bag
Having spent huge amounts of money across various sports in order to burnish a controversial reputation, Saudi Arabia’s multi-faceted campaign appears to be yielding mixed results.
It comes amid different attempts by the kingdom to deepen its involvement in sport, from a massive outlay on long-term football sponsorship deals and, of course, major football teams, to a trickier attempt to get into golf through the LIV tournament.
The background
When the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia acquired an 80% stake in the storied Premier League club Newcastle United a year ago, as part of a consortium, English football was beset with controversy.
It was problematic for several reasons: it followed soon after the regime’s 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi Consulate and there was also alleged influence from the UK government, which it denies.
It was the second attenpt at a takeover, the first one having fallen through because of the country’s backing of a TV network understood to pirate sport streaming.
What’s going on
Now the Financial Times reports that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund will spend over $2bn in long-term sponsorship of football clubs, mostly domestic, a year on from its controversial involvement with Newcastle United.
Elsewhere, reporting by Golfweek – part of USA Today – finds that LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed breakaway rival to the PGA Tour, is set to purchase airtime on sports TV networks in the US, having been turned down by many major networks. It’s likely that sponsors will be worried about this, with some executives who spoke to the magazine noting that many brands will want to steer clear of a tarnished event.
Analysis
Sportswashing, which is what the pressure group Human Rights Watch claims the Saudi government is attempting, is an increasingly popular way for rich, authoritarian states with poor human rights records to launder their reputation. Saudi Arabia isn’t the only authoritarian country to grow a nation’s profile and influence through sport. The ruling family of Abu Dhabi, part of the UAE, owns Manchester City; Qatar’s involvement in football stretches from its ownership of Paris Saint-Germain, the French capital’s football club, to hosting the upcoming men’s football World Cup. There are rumours that Saudi Arabia is considering a bid for the 2030 tournament.
But where LIV has struggled to attract sponsors – and some have parted from golfers as a result – the association with Newcastle United has caused a different reaction. Football appears to inhabit a place somewhere beyond morality in many fans’ minds – and those who doubt the potency of sponsorship should take note. It seems that some sports do it more successfully than others.
Ultimately, a football club is bigger than an individual player while the depth of many fans’ support for a club goes back many generations and will prove more difficult to break than a problematic owner. Any questions ought to be directed to those who approved the acquisition.
Sourced from the Financial Times, Golfweek, Sports Business Journal, The Guardian
[Image: Newcastle United/Castore]
E-bike brand VanMoof competes against cars as cost of living bites
Electric bikes are gaining in popularity as battery technology improves, but the Dutch startup VanMoof, maker of eye-catchingly simple urban bikes, sees an opportunity to switch competitive set as fuel prices rise and compete as a cheaper alternative to a car rather than an ultra-premium bicycle.
“Our competitors are the car brands,” says Co-CEO Ties Carlier, in an interview with the Financial Times. He reports many customers choosing e-bikes for short trips and using their cars for trips outside their city. Some households are even selling their second cars and buying two e-bikes.
“With cars,” Carlier explains, “it’s not just the fuel, it’s the wear and tear, the parking” that all cost money. Inflation has hit most categories, and with winter coming, people’s daily costs are set to increase.
Car fuel remains of particular concern to drivers, with news of oil producing nations (Opec+, which include Saudi Arabia and Russia) mulling a production cut in order to sustain prices in the face of weakening demand.
Why it matters: a deep shift in competitive set
Positioning in the market really matters, as it allows brands to radically shift how their pricing – vital at a time of rising costs – is perceived. Veteran strategist and author Richard Shotton views Nespresso, the premium coffee making system from Nestlé, as a strong example of this.
“By selling espresso pods in cup servings they managed to change their competitive set from packets of roast and ground coffee to providers such as Starbucks or Caffè Nero. By creating a comparison with a more expensive option Nespresso has created a perception of good value and significantly boosted sales.”
By both the vagaries of the market, and by its own clever positioning, VanMoof appears to be making a similar move in personal mobility.
In context
Speaking to the FT, Carlier was positive that the company could respond to the cost of living crisis and turn it into a “very good” moment for the company. Despite the product costing just over £2,000 at least and just shy of £3,000 at the top end, it remains confident it can save people money.
“An e-bike is the best alternative for [a car] in the city … It’s also, luckily, one of the most affordable solutions compared to a car, definitely, but even compared to public transport in London.”
Still, the electronic aspect has exposed the company (and the whole category) to supply chain issues and the ensuing price rises of semiconductors, on top of the pandemic-era bike component shortages.
The VanMoof formula
In many ways, the brand is attempting to occupy an Apple-esque place in the burgeoning world of e-bikes. The rider has to do very little once the bike is out of the box: its gears change automatically and, for a fee, the company operates a ‘Bike Hunter’ program through which it will find a stolen bike within two weeks or replace it – not unlike AppleCare. This scheme also provides useful fodder for VICE-style videos around different global cities as the hunters – who really do not look like they're about to go and bust thieves – seek out and recover stolen bikes.
It deploys creativity in ways that get it noticed. Look, for instance, at its packaging strategy, which responded to a spate of bikes damaged in transit by adding the implication that its boxes contained televisions. It claims shipping damages dropped by around 70%.
Sourced from the FT, Sky News, WARC, VanMoof
Cinema beats all benchmarks for ad attention
The obvious has finally been quantified: ads receive the most attention when shown in darkened rooms, in which everyone present is sat looking forward at huge screens, and loud conversation and device usage remain socially discouraged.
Centre of attention
UK cinema media owner Digital Cinema Media (DCM) partnered with Lumen Research to compare the attention gained by cinema ads with other AV formats.
Measurement the biggest obstacle to digital marketing growth for APAC marketers
Over a third of marketers (35%) in APAC have identified metrics and measurement as the biggest barrier to the growth of digital marketing, according to a new report from WARC and MMA Global.
Why it matters
Marketing effectiveness has waned over the past half-decade, with poor measurement being cited as a significant contributor to this decline. Despite the need for better metrics, however, only five percent of respondents consider employing greater measurement to be a key priority. Marketers may need to reassess their existing measurement frameworks if they wish to build a more comprehensive picture of advertising effectiveness in the future.
Takeaways
- Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents use engagement metrics (e.g. video completion rates, social sharing, CTR) to measure marketing effectiveness, making them the most used effectiveness metrics among APAC marketers.
- Over half (55%) use business metrics (e.g. ROI, incremental sales, profit, LTV) to measure marketing effectiveness.
- More than half (52%) of respondents who use engagement and behavioural metrics also employ business metrics to measure marketing effectiveness.
- One-third (32%) use attitudinal metrics (e.g. awareness, image and other brand KPIs) to measure marketing effectiveness.
Go deeper
WARC and MMA Global’s State of the Industry 2022: The State of Modern Marketing in APAC report analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here.
APAC DTC brands have an edge on trust
Across the Asia-Pacific region, e-commerce marketplaces remain the preferred shopping platform for most online consumers, although DTC brands are finding a niche with a certain type of shopper.
Why it matters
Marketplaces have particular attractions, including cheaper prices (cited by 58% of respondents in a study by Reprise reported in Campaign Asia-Pacfic) and deals and promotions (35%), but price-sensitivity isn’t the only thing driving platform consideration. Reprise finds that those shoppers who prefer to engage with DTC brands and buy on their websites do so because they consider these brands to be more trusted and authentic.
Takeaways
- Fashion dominates online purchases (77%), but other categories are also now bought mostly online, including personal electronics (73%), consumer electronics (63%) and kitchen appliances (59%)
- 62% of online consumers in APAC are less than 44 years of age and more than half claim to be mid- to high-income.
- An older demographic still likes to shop offline and is sceptical of quick commerce platforms.
- APAC consumers have become mission-orientated, and are usually shopping during sales and festive seasons – a behaviour that is seen across ‘fun’ and ‘careful’ shoppers, as well as across income groups.
- A majority (77%) of APAC shoppers use emerging tech – live chat, AR, VR, and online catalogues – when shopping.
- Credit and debit cards are the preferred payment methods in more developed markets, while cash remains important in large parts of Southeast Asia.
Sourced from Campaign Asia-Pacific
Brazil: young, urban, social and looking to pay in installments
The population of Brazil is young and largely urban, has a fondness for social media and an expectation that retailers will offer installment payment options, according to data from WARC, GWI and Santander.
Why it matters
While the idea of a global culture, and especially a global youth culture, is somewhat accurate, deeper data within individual cultures and countries reveals real differences in how consumers behave.
Takeaways
How and why leading brands stand out
Marketers may need to swim against the tide and win some difficult internal discussions in coming months as cost-cutting pressure builds, but by making smart decisions on marketing fundamentals, they can position themselves for long-term success.
Why it matters
Digital skills define which agencies sink or swim
Digital media is increasingly becoming the most important area for growth for both brands and agencies, and the current consumer climate means a sufficient technological background and an understanding of the digital ecosystem is imperative.
This was the main argument put forward by Sir Martin Sorrell at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Why it matters
Digital media makes up 60% of total global ad spend – worth over US$450bn – and is forecast to reach 70% by 2025.
Takeaways
