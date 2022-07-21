Home The Feed
Measurement a major barrier to digital marketing growth in EMEA
21 July 2022
Digital media effectiveness
Measurement is recognised as a major barrier to growth in digital marketing in EMEA – that’s one of the findings in a new report* from WARC and the MMA. 

Why it matters

Nearly two-thirds of marketing professionals indicate that driving brand awareness (62%) and generating leads & sales (61%) are their top priorities in digital marketing. But when it comes to demonstrating the role of advertising in achieving these goals, marketers struggle to select the most suitable metrics and cite measurement as a major barrier to the future growth of digital advertising. 

Takeaways

  • Two-thirds (68%) of respondents use engagement metrics (e.g. video completion rates, social sharing, CTR) to measure marketing effectiveness. These types of metrics have been criticised for failing to adequately capture the role of advertising in driving brand and business outcomes.

  • Around half (54%) use business metrics (e.g. ROI, incremental sales, profit, LTV) to measure marketing effectiveness 

  • One third use attitudinal metrics (e.g. awareness, image and other brand KPIs) to measure marketing effectiveness 

  • Four in ten (39%) marketing professionals highlight metrics and measurement as a major barrier to the growth of digital marketing and advertising in EMEA 

*State of the Industry 2022: Modern Marketing in EMEA is based on a survey of over 700 marketing professionals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here, while a free sample is available here.