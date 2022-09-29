Omnichannel retail MMM & attribution

New media landscapes and user behaviours on digital require newer and better solutions in gauging a campaign’s success: in an omnichannel world it is necessary to change the measurement of KPIs to quantify them in the traditional sense while also integrating results from more diversified sets of data.

Why it matters

The traditional set of KPIs does not fully reflect marketing value and needs to be redefined towards “viewer/searcher” audiences to quantify interest and capture the right measurables on the right channels at the right points.