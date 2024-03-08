Marketing to India’s Gen Z requires tapping into new values | WARC | The Feed

Marketing to Gen Z India Strategy

Gen Z do not define themselves by only one stereotype, which means traditional advertising is less likely to resonate with them, so marketers trying to reach this younger audience will have to do many things differently.

Why Gen Z matters

Compared with previous generations, Gen Z have different values and motivations. To connect with Gen Z and build brand trust and authority, an updated marketing strategy should consider the generation’s individualism, pragmatism and anxieties, so as to engage and activate these younger consumers.

Takeaways