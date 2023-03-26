Marketing strategies for a privacy-first Australia | WARC | The Feed

Data management Data protection & privacy Australia

Australian marketers are facing game-changing challenges in the new privacy-first era, making it crucial for brands to adapt their tracking solutions to comply with new and evolving data and privacy regulations.

Why it matters

Ahead of a cookie-less future, Australian marketers must adopt robust first-party data strategies that will yield higher quality PII (personally identifiable information) for better match rates and more effective advertising in the face of rapidly changing privacy regulations.

Takeaways