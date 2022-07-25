Home The Feed
Marketing professionals are already preparing for Web3
25 July 2022
Metaverse Digital payments NFTs

Over a third (38%) of marketing professionals suggest they are preparing for the advancement of Web3, according to a new report from WARC and the MMA. 

Why it matters
The idea of the shift to a ‘decentralised’ internet might feel distant, but some marketers are already preparing for this transition, either through active experimentation or by educating themselves on the unique opportunities and affordances of Web3 technologies. 

Takeaways

  • Only 4% of respondents say they are currently using NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to drive improvements in marketing. 

  • The same proportion (4%) are currently using blockchain technology to drive improvements in marketing. 

  • No respondents are currently using cryptocurrencies as a payment method

  • More than a third (40%) expect digital wallets to be a significant technology in five years’ time. 

  • Around a quarter (28%) expect blockchain technology / NFTs to be a significant technology in five years’ time.

  • Nearly half (44%) expect the metaverse to significantly impact digital marketing in the next five years. 

Key quote

“Right now, our priority is to educate ourselves on the metaverse so we can prepare valid strategies for each of our clients. As an agency, we have different types of clients with different needs from different industries” – Strategic Planner, Creative Agency, EMEA.

Read more

State of the Industry 2022: Modern Marketing in EMEA is based on a survey of over 700 marketing professionals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here, while a free sample is available here.