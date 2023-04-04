Marketers must do more to listen to women | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Marketers must do more to listen to women
According to Nielsen, women will own 75% of the global discretionary spend by 2028, with generally more financial freedom and disposable income than ever before.
In light of Women’s History Month, it is important to reflect on how gender and bias still affect advertising to this day, and to examine what the industry can do to change its practices, not only for the social good, but to ensure business growth.
Why it matters
Many products and services are being wrongly targeted to solely male audiences, leaving the vast majority of women feeling that advertisers do not understand them.
Importantly, marketers need to listen to data, rather than relying on instincts which are subject to bias. Consumer behaviour changes rapidly, and being able to keep up with those changes is what sets successful advertising apart.
AI and machine learning have been developed to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information on audiences, which allows understanding of consumer behaviour in real time. This technology can then be used to adjust metrics and campaigns in reaction to audiences’ swiftly changing habits and desires, for advertising that evolves with consumer behaviours.
Takeaways
- The economic power and influence of women has grown in recent decades, making them key decision-makers in the home and consumers in their own right.
- In a room full of men, the insights into women’s attitudes and needs are likely to be based on assumptions and historic trends, rather than experience and knowledge.
- Utilising data allows marketers to capture existing audiences, as well as audiences they didn’t know existed. They can then use the same technology to adjust their metrics and campaigns in real time.
Email this content