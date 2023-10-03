Marketers feel confident on AI | WARC | The Feed
Marketers feel confident on AI
Three-quarters (73%) of marketers globally feel confident about using AI tools, according to new research* from LinkedIn, and a similar proportion (74%) anticipate that the tech will significantly change the way they work in the next year.
Key findings
- Globally, six in ten marketers are using the technology today, with around half (49%) experimenting with tools such as ChatGPT.
- 84% believe AI will support their work and help create space for teams to think innovatively.
- 42% hope it will help them to be more productive.
- Marketers plan to use AI for day-to-day tasks, such as summarising lengthy articles and videos (77%), creating first drafts of written content and presentations (74%), and helping them problem solve (75%).
Why AI in the marketing industry matters
AI is still in the hype cycle: questions remain about how it operates and how reliable some of the output is, but it’s clear that the industry is taking on board the argument that AI will enable marketers to spend more time on higher value work.
LinkedIn itself is piloting Accelerate, a new automated B2B marketing-campaign-creation experience powered by AI.
* Research spanned 29,937 professionals in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, India, France, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Italy, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, UAE and Japan, including 1,574 marketing professionals.
Sourced from LinkedIn
