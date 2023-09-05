Marketers are ‘energised’ by future possibilities | WARC | The Feed
Marketers are ‘energised’ by future possibilities
After a few years when marketers were understandably focused on the present – addressing the multiple issues thrown up by the pandemic and its aftermath – new research indicates that they are now looking to the future and are “energised by its possibilities”.
That’s according to the annual Future of Marketing report* from insights agency Econsultancy, which finds that more than three-quarters (76%) of marketers globally are optimistic about the future of the industry over the next two years.
Marketing priorities
- 80% predict innovation and the adoption of new technologies will become increasingly important;
- 75% regard data, analytics and measurement as a priority;
- 73% point to agility and adaptability.
Why trends in the marketing industry matter
With tech, data and analytics increasingly important, it’s vital that marketers are across all these factors. The research also reveals that the highest-performing companies, defined as those outperforming in their market, are more likely to invest in their employees and to value customer-centric skills.
Key quote
“A different picture is emerging [from recent years] – one that, though realistic about the current challenges of the economy, channel mix complexity and rapidly evolving technologies, is focused on the future and energised by its possibilities,” says Rose Keen, Senior Analyst at Econsultancy.
*The Future of Marketing 2023 is based on a survey of 835 brand, vendor and agency-side marketers around the globe. A webinar on Thursday 21 September will discuss the report in more depth.
Sourced from Econsultancy
