Make products more human if launching them abroad | WARC | The Feed

Make products more human if launching them abroad
When launching a product with a distinct national identity in a foreign market, give it some human characteristics, says a new research paper.
A study in the Journal of Advertising Research concluded that using anthropomorphism in advertising works best for brands trying to break into international markets. It’s especially true when the target audience exhibits a high degree of consumer ethnocentrism: they tend to be hostile to foreign brands and see buying foreign products as damaging to the local economy.
Context
Few studies have looked at how anthropomorphism works across cultures and its usefulness in building social affiliation with a brand that’s perceived as foreign. This particular study examines how brands might use anthropomorphism in different contexts and when employing different strategies – with consumers who are hostile to foreign products, for example, and those who value a product’s quality over where it’s made.
Why anthropomorphism in advertising matters
Giving products human characteristics is a popular strategy for brands trying to build a connection with consumers. But what if these consumers are in a foreign country? The strategy might differ depending on how consumers view the brand. Having a clear idea of what is likely to work best with certain consumers will lead to a more effective marketing approach.
Takeaways
- Anthropomorphism can help build social affiliation with brands and overcome skepticism and hostility.
- A consumer who is more nationalistic – or has a higher degree of consumer ethnocentrism – will evaluate a brand more favorably when a foreign product is given human characteristics in advertising.
- When the consumer is not particularly loyal to their country, it will not matter whether the foreign product is advertised with human characteristics or not.
- If the product being launched in a foreign market has a distinct national identity, it’s better to use anthropomorphism to mitigate any hostility consumers might feel toward the brand.
- If the product being launched doesn’t have a specific national identity, advertisers can choose whether to use anthropomorphism or not. Ultimately, this might come down to what resonates better with the brand.
- When considering launching any product into an international market, it’s vital to know how receptive local consumers are to foreign brands, as this may affect which strategy you use.
About the study
Three studies explored the impact of consumer ethnocentrism (high versus low) and advertising style (anthropomorphism versus non-anthropomorphism) on audiences’ perceived brand evaluation. They additionally examined two strategies: a foreign consumer culture positioning strategy (FCCP) and a local consumer culture positioning strategy (LCCP).
In study one, a mock juice drink brand was used; in study two, participants evaluated a fictitious suitcase brand; and study three explored launching a new sausage brand. All studies took place in China with a range of participants ranging from 14 to 58 years old.
