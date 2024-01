Artificial Intelligence (AI) Responsible AI Data protection & privacy

LG, the electronics manufacturer, is drawing on the principles of affection, orchestration and responsibility to guide its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

Why a nuanced AI strategy matters

Artificial intelligence is disrupting almost every industry, but care is required in leveraging this technology to make sure it both meets tangible consumer needs and guards their privacy. Basing the roll out of AI on a clear set of underlying principles can help ensure brand strategies are guided by more than technological capabilities alone.

