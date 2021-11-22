Your selections:
KFC aims for the intersection of 'good' and 'easy' | WARC | The Feed
KFC aims for the intersection of 'good' and 'easy'
Health & well-being Restaurants & takeaways Middle East & North Africa (general region)
Brands that are able to meet at the convergence of ‘good’ and ‘easy’ are the brands that will win in the future, believes Ozge Zoralioglu, CMO KFC MENAPakT.
Speaking at the recent Lynx Live event from Dubai, where she reported that dine-in is “coming back with incrementality”, she indicated the concerns that the fast-food franchise is addressing as it prepares for a post-pandemic environment.
Five things to consider for the year ahead
- Being overwhelmed. The dangers of COVID may have lessened but they’re not in the past; people are still wearing masks and there’s a global mental health crisis. Brands have to cater to an increasingly overwhelmed consumer; not only should their journey be frictionless, but choice overload may have to be addressed.
- Make good easy. Consumers increasingly want to connect their purchase habits to having a positive impact in the world, but that desire is often at odds with convenience, hence the need for brands to “meet at the convergence of good and easy”.
- Digital is normal. During the pandemic many things became virtual and tech enabled – and that isn’t going away. “A new era of heightened expectations, of frictionless experiences and new habits will shape the way that we live, shop and eat.”
- Treat me with value. COVID has had a significant economic impact which will be felt for some time. But brands need to avoid adopting a recession mindset. “They need to hold on and beware of price wars that do little to build the brand” – and remember that consumers seeking value are not simply focused on price.
- The rising power of category use occasions. Being considered for more category use occasions among more category users will grow business. “Being more relevant for more occasions than the competition is a key insight.”
