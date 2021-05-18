Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health innovates on innovation

Collaboration & co-creation Driving innovation Non-prescription, OTC products

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Consumer Health is adopting a new approach to innovation, which, an executive reports, has been “a fantastic commercial success”.

Why it matters

With 80% of new product development failing, there’s a strong argument for innovating how businesses treat innovation. While brainstorming and ideation sessions may still work in some contexts, J&J believes its new approach is not only delivering a pipeline of ideas across both shorter and longer time frames, but has also changed the culture of the company.