Home The Feed
Is the time right for a single purchase content option to take off?
26 July 2022
Is the time right for a single purchase content option to take off?
Subscription models Digital media planning & buying

With media advertising rates and subscription propensities under pressure, the founders of the Acast podcast company believe the time is right for publishers to explore new pay-per-piece options. 

Why it matters

Subscriptions, whether for video or written content, only make sense for consumers who are heavy users of a product or service. Per Byron Sharp, brands grow by attracting light users – an alternative pricing model is needed for these consumers for whom, as Digital Content Next notes, a subscription might not be a worthwhile long term investment, but a specific piece of content might be highly valuable at a given moment.

Takeaways 

  • For all the marketing talk of consumer-centricity, it’s evident that a simplistic model of putting everything behind a paywall accessible only by subscription or allowing only limited metered access, is failing to meet consumer needs 

  • Publishers have optimised what they can for subscribers, and economic pressures mean they can’t depend solely on this source for future growth – they need to explore incremental revenue from one-off buyers.

  • Micropayment options haven’t worked before but Acast co-founder Måns Ulvestam believes his new venture, Sesamy, could be an opportunity for publishers to put a fair price on features, investigations and other long-form content.

The big idea

“If you read a magazine every day, you should be a subscriber. This should not replace subscriptions, it should be a complement. Everyone can relate to having encountered a paywall where they don’t pay, because they don’t want to be a subscriber. It happens every day. Obviously, the consumer need is there” – Måns Ulvestam, co-founder, Sesamy.

Source: Digital Content Next