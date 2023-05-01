Your selections:
India’s new age brands get serious on customer experience | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
01 May 2023
India’s new age brands get serious on customer experience
Category disruption Incubators, start-ups, entrepreneurship Customer experience
India’s new age brands are challenging the status quo and disrupting traditional brands by focusing on consumer experience and personalisation, to become closer to customers.
D2C brand Belora Cosmetics, for example, is one that is challenging more traditional businesses, by focusing on something that Indian customers want: the use of clean ingredients in its products.
Why it matters
Email this content