India’s digital revolution is advancing prosperity and equity | WARC | The Feed

Money & finance Local communities Digital payments

The digital revolution in India is creating a level playing field for Indians across class and gender divisions, as financial services become more accessible because of the country's digital footprint, lower data costs, and the rise in online payments.

Why it matters

India’s digital revolution has created positive change throughout the financial system, with strong impetus for social betterment and inclusiveness, and marketers should leverage this digital transformation wave to engage and connect with their consumers.