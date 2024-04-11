Indians eager to see the full potential of AI, but want to tread cautiously | WARC | The Feed
Indians eager to see the full potential of AI, but want to tread cautiously
A majority of Indians are excited about AI and experience its full potential. According to a Cheil India study, 60% are keen to experience its full potential with with one in two respondents proactively staying informed about AI.
Why this matters
Despite Indians being optimistic about AI adding value to their lives, they are still not ready to drop their guard with attitudes differing across generations. There is a feeling of being overwhelmed by the pace of development and deployment of AI, and concerns like privacy and job losses continue to exist – all providing fertile ground for brands to address when thinking about AI-generated experiences.
About the study
Advertising agency, Cheil India, a part of Cheil Worldwide conducted an online quantitative survey with Indian consumers across age groups and genders to find out their thoughts on AI in 2024.
The study surveyed 1,034 Indian consumers across different age groups: Gen Z (18–25) – 30%, millennials (26–41) – 65%, and Gen X (42+) – 5%. Among the respondents, 55% were female and 45% male.
Gen Z Indians are more cautious
- Gen Z, who were raised with technology as an integral part of their lives, are more cautious than millennials.
- Growing up amidst information saturation, they approach AI with a discerning eye. Forty-seven percent of Gen Z individuals express caution regarding AI, believing it may have adverse effects.
- Forty-eight percent of the same cohort believe that, while AI should improve life, it should not make decisions on their behalf.
How Indian brands can leverage AI to deliver better experiences
Despite these concerns, Cheil advises brands to be mindful about:
- Individualisation – With AI, brands have a better chance to cater to the varied needs of different consumer groups and customise offerings for the individual.
- Life-enhancing consumer experiences – There is a need to shift focus from marketing gimmicks to delivering genuine consumer benefits that enhance life by focusing on connection, convenience, and customisation. Forty-nine percent of people want customer service powered by AI. However, a majority also does not want to entirely lose the human touch.
- Making privacy a choice – Mass adoption of AI can be accelerated by giving consumers the convenience to share data at their own comfort.
