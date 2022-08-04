Home The Feed
India OOH evolves post-Covid
04 August 2022
India’s OOH channel has evolved over the past two years of the pandemic, with digital out of home taking a greater share of revenues and local grocery and pharma touchpoints registering high mobility levels. 

That’s according to the GroupM-e4m India OOH Report 2022 which studies mobility, advertiser behaviour, and the growth of DRACO (DOOH, Rurban, Airport, Clustering and Offices) as touchpoints for the medium.

Why it matters

With COVID movement restrictions lifted, people are returning to work, are keen to travel again and are spending more time out of home. It’s important to understand the changes that are taking place, not just in consumer behaviour and mobility, but also in how brands are now using the medium. 

Takeaways 

  • The 2022 festival season is imminent and estimated mobility for the next 90 days is predicted to average 107.63% of pre-COVID levels.

  • Certain regions follow similar patterns of festivals, celebrations, religious practices and display similar traits with regard to retail, recreation, transit and workplace mobility.

  • Mumbai has, proportionally, the most big format “impact”units at 13% of all sites; Delhi has just 5%. For both Bangalore and Hyderabad the figure is 8%. 

  • Real estate/builders, consumer services, retail, BFSI and media are the top five categories investing in OOH. 

  • Advertisers are now placing greater emphasis on technological breakthroughs and data-driven strategies. 

